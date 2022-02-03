Malta Is Becoming A Failed Democracy, Former Minister Warns As He Blasts ‘Free Cheque’ Scheme
Former Finance Minister Tonio Fenech has accused the government of irresponsibly trying to “buy votes” through a new scheme that will see everyone receive a cheque of €100 or €200 at home.
“Will not sound popular – this is no tax refund, many recipients have not even paid tax let alone deserve a refund,” Fenech said. “This is buying votes with our own money and in the meantime we balloon the deficit to over €1.5 billion.”
“This is irresponsibility and Malta is fast becoming a failed democracy. If the government has €70 million to spend, he should make an effective measure to address families burdened by the costs of living and not shower everyone with a token so-called refund.”
Meanwhile, the Nationalist Party played down the scheme by reminding people that a Planning Authority retainer for Abela’s law firm had doubled to €17,000 under the PL administration.
The cheque scheme, announced by Prime Minister Robert Abela today, will see every worker and student in Malta receive a €100 cheque at home, while pensioners and people on social benefits will receive €200.
“This is a cash injection in the economy to generate economic activity,” Abela said. “The government gave everyone a €100 voucher twice during the pandemic to help particular sectors and we will now give this injection to everyone.”
This scheme is over and above the annual tax refund scheme, which will also be extended next year, with refunds oscillating between €60 and €140.
Finance Minister Clyde Caruana said the scheme was only launched because the performance of the Maltese economy exceeded the government’s forecasts.
Do you agree with the new cheque scheme?