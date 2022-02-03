Malta Is Becoming A Failed Democracy, Former Minister Warns As He Blasts ‘Free Cheque’ Scheme

Former Finance Minister Tonio Fenech has accused the government of irresponsibly trying to “buy votes” through a new scheme that will see everyone receive a cheque of €100 or €200 at home.

“Will not sound popular – this is no tax refund, many recipients have not even paid tax let alone deserve a refund,” Fenech said. “This is buying votes with our own money and in the meantime we balloon the deficit to over €1.5 billion.”

“This is irresponsibility and Malta is fast becoming a failed democracy. If the government has €70 million to spend, he should make an effective measure to address families burdened by the costs of living and not shower everyone with a token so-called refund.”