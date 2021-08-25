Malta Is Running Out Of Cloistered Nuns And Importing Them From Abroad

As more nuns cloistered nuns pass away and new applicants dwindle, Malta is looking abroad to ensure that some of the most traditional monasteries on the island do not shut down.

The Monastery of the Augustinian cloistered nuns of St Catherine in Republic Street, Valletta has found itself in quite a predicament.

Where once over 60 active nuns would fill the halls and pray daily, just four elderly nuns are left, forcing authorities to bring over three Filipino nuns to help bolster the ranks.

“I have great faith in the mercy and providence of God for the future of the Monastery,” madre Mikelina Mifsud told ONE, before speaking about the three new inductees.

“These three nuns will come here and settle here… if they aren’t Maltese, they can be Filipino – what’s important is the monastery, especially the Augustinian cloister, remains open in Malta.”