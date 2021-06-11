Malta Launches €100 Voucher Scheme For Elderly Tourists Visiting Outside Summer Months

A new scheme has been launched for elderly tourists travelling to Malta for a long period of time.

Under the new scheme, tourists aged 65 and over who travel to Malta for at least 15 nights will receive a €100 voucher from the Maltese government.

The scheme will be available from 18th October to 19th December in an attempt to encourage tourism outside the busy summer months.

“We are not just focusing on the recovery of the tourism sector but we are launching a number of schemes that will help extend the recovery of our country past summer and into the shoulder months,” Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo said at a press conference earlier today.

The €100 vouchers can be used on local establishments that are currently accepting government vouchers, including restaurants.

In order to redeem the vouchers, tourism operators will be given barcodes which will, in turn, be handed to tourists upon arrival. The tourist must then present the barcode, along with their plane ticket and passport, to the tourism information office at Malta International Airport or in Valletta.

Once presenting the barcode, and meeting the aforementioned criteria, tourists will then be handed a €100 voucher.

The scheme will cost the government one million euros but is expected to generate five million euros for the local economy.

This is the seventh scheme of its kind to be launched by the Tourism Ministry. Other schemes include €100 vouchers for hotel stays and sports activities.

