Malta Launches €100 Voucher Schemes For Foreign Tourists Coming To Dive And Play Sports

Foreign tourists travelling to Malta over the summer will be able to apply for €100 vouchers to be used on diving and sports activities as part of two different schemes launched by the Tourism Ministry.

A total of €750,000 has been budgeted for diving vouchers with a further €1.5 million budget for tourists partaking in other sporting activities accredited by SportMalta.

The €100 diving vouchers will be made available for foreign tourists as of June and can be used at all diving centres across the islands.

“The impact of the investment will benefit the general economy for an amount of almost €12 million, with three million going straight into the Gozitan economy,” Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo said at a press conference earlier today.

The €100 sports vouchers will be made available to tourists as of July.

“Sports tourism is another important niche that is going to build on our vision of a sustainable tourism industry which aims to bring tourists not just through summer but throughout the year,” he said.

The two schemes don’t apply for foreign people who live in Malta but foreigners who are coming to the island as tourists.

“This scheme is the beginning of the road so that sports tourism is one of the pillars on which we build our touristic vision for the years to come,” Bartolo said.

Those interested in the schemes can apply online at the Malta Tourism Authority website after which they’ll receive an email with the voucher.

What do you make of these schemes? Let us know below