Malta Launches Post COVID-19 Strategy Team

Research Minister Owen Bonnici has set up a steering group dedicated to the co-ordination of the development of a post COVID-19 strategy for Malta.

The group will be chaired by Professor Simone Borg, who, amongst other things, occupies the role of Head of Department of Environmental Law and Resources Law within the University of Malta’s Faculty of Laws.

Borg is also a visiting lecturer at various foreign universities.

The steering group will also be made up of another seven individuals – Joyce Dimech, Mario Galea, Godwin Mifsud, James Pearsall, Gordon Sammut, Clive Tonna, and Paul Zahra.

The group will be able to appoint more technical experts to provide specialised assistance if necessary.

“As the pandemic unfolded, the government has acted swiftly and decisively to protect the health of its citizens and safeguard the Maltese economy,” the Research Ministry said.

“It is crucially important to co-ordinate and implement an ambitious and robust post pandemic strategy that enables us to keep moving forward in a changed world.”

The group has been directed to present the strategy by this coming June.

“This change offers the potential for our country to emerge better and stronger than ever before by being innovative and changing threats into opportunities,“ the Ministry continued.

In a bid to achieve its task, the group will be taking stock of strategies which have been drawn up, or are in the process of being drawn up, in the various entities or ministries which impinge on post COVID-19 recovery and resilience.

The group will then be drafting a holistic post COVID-19 strategy for Malta, also following an analysis of similar strategies in other countries.

