Malta May Lose Good Start To Summer Season After Island Fails To Make UK’s Green List For Travel, Hotel Lobby Warns

Malta might be off to a rocky start to the summer season after the country did not make it on the United Kingdom’s ‘green list’ for safe travel, the Malta Hotels and Restaurants Association has warned.

Yesterday, the UK green-listed 12 countries, including Portugal, Gibraltar, and the Faroe Islands, for non-essential travel – meaning people won’t need to quarantine when re-entering the country.

However, Malta was not on the list despite multiple reports in the British press indicating that it would be.

“The decision to put so few European countries into the green tier is not justified by the data or science,” the MHRA said in a statement.

Malta currently has 247 active Covid-19 cases and has one of the fastest vaccinating programmes in the world with over half of the adult population receiving a single dose of the vaccine.

The government plans to reopen the island to tourism on 1st June with the expectation that many tourists will be travelling to Malta from the UK. However, Malta not making it onto the green list has put a spanner in the works.

“MHRA states that this situation will negatively impact the tourism sector in Malta at least for June. If this situation is not urgently addressed, then the tourism sector in Malta will lose what was appearing to be a good start to the summer season,” the statement read.

The hotel lobby ended by urging authorities to ensure that Malta is featured in the UK’s next evaluation of the green list, set to take place three weeks after the country reopens its borders on 17th May.

Meanwhile, Germany has declared that Malta is no longer a Covid-19 risk area, meaning tourists will no longer have to quarantine on their return to the country.

What do you make of this? Let us know below