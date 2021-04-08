Malta Medicines Authority Backs Use Of AstraZeneca Despite Rare Link Between Vaccine And Blood Clots

There are no plans to stop the distribution of the AstraZeneca in Malta following findings that thrombosis and blood clots are a rare side effect of the vaccine.

The Malta Medicines Authority maintained the position taken by the European Medicines Agency that the benefits of AstraZeneca “outweigh the risks of side effects.”

“MMA encourages vaccinated people and healthcare professionals to be aware of side effects, on any vaccine, especially when these call for immediate action,” it said in a press release.

“Side effects within two or three days following vaccination, the majority of which are mild and local in nature, are expected and common. However, individuals who experience any severe symptoms from around four to 20 days following vaccination, should seek medical attention,” it said.

Yesterday, the EMA concluded that the AstraZeneca vaccine is linked to rare cases of blood clots found in people who received the vaccine.

Following the news, the United Kingdom restricted giving the vaccine to people under 30 and recommended that people aged 18-29 be offered alternative jabs.

However, the EMA did not change its guidance for who should take the vaccine and there is no indication that Malta will either.

“The recommendation is to continue to prevent serious harm and loss of life by using all the highly effective vaccines having an EU Marketing Authorisation,” the MMA said.

The AstraZeneca vaccine has proven to be problematic after several countries, including France, Germany and Italy, halted its distribution over fears that it may lead to blood clots and thrombosis.

Malta has procured a million doses of AstraZeneca through a joint EU initiative.

What do you make of this? Let us know below