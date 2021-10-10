Malta Metro Studies Kept Under Lock And Key As Transport Ministry Rejects Freedom Of Information Request

Government-commissioned studies for a Malta metro will remain unpublished after the Transport Ministry turned down a Freedom of Information request for their publication.

On 5th August, Lovin Malta filed a FOI request for the studies into a potential metro system, which Transport Minister Ian Borg had said were complete last February.

The request was extended by 20 working days on 3rd September, during which time the government unveiled the metro designs, which were drafted by London-based engineering firm Arup.

However, Arup’s actual study has not yet been published.

Despite this fact, the Transport Ministry informed Lovin Malta earlier this week that its FOI request for the studies cannot be met because the information is already in the public domain.

Lovin Malta is challenging this decision.