Malta Metro Studies Will Be Published For Public Consultation Soon, Robert Abela Pledges 

“We must discuss whether we need a metro, whether we are ready to start using mass transport instead of private cars, whether are ready for the inconveniences while the metro is being built, and above all whether we are ready to keep modernising our country.”

“This metro system could revolutionise public transport, but the public must look at all factors, both positive and negative,” he said.

The studies have been complete since at least February and Abela told a PL rally tonight that they will be put up for public discussions in the coming weeks.

Prime Minister Robert Abela has pledged to publish government-commissioned studies for a Malta metro for public consultation, arguing that such a massive project could be necessary for future generations.

“The big question we must ask ourselves is what price our children’s children pay if we choose to do nothing?”

Abela spent a huge chunk of his speech discussing the environment and climate change, which he recently warned will pose a greater challenge than the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Let’s agree that climate change is a reality that is with us,” he said before pledging to shield people from negative social impacts brought about by pro carbon neutrality policies.

“Malta has understood that the move towards carbon neutrality can impact society, and as a government that doesn’t leave people alone we must brace ourselves for this impact… we cannot do nothing.”

“We started by incentivising the worst-polluting businesses to change their machinery and we must now do the same with other industries. We are also incentivising people to switch to electric cars and incentivising large companies to invest in more efficient machinery.”

“I’m pleased to say that industry is with us in this move to a greener Malta that more attractive to new investment. For those who doubt if we’ll get there, I say that we made a huge leap in the economy, healthcare and infrastructure, and the next step is leaving behind a lovelier Malta for ourselves and our children.”

