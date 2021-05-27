Moneyval has officially published its report confirming Malta has passed its crucial anti-money laundering test.

Malta passed the test last month and the Council of Europe’s committee has now broken down exactly what led to this decision.

It confirmed that the country was re-rated for eight recommendations from its original assessment back in 2019 – five recommendations which were originally rated as partially compliant are now rated as largely compliant, while two originally related as partially compliant are now rated as compliant.

Here are the eight reasons:

1. The risk of non-enrolled voluntary organisations being used to finance terrorism – from partially compliant to largely compliant.

2. The application of mandatory measures with regards to correspondent banking relationships with non-EU financial institutions – from partially compliant to largely compliant.

3. Mechanisms through which people can file suspicious transaction reports in a prompt manner- from partially compliant to compliant.

4. The risk of Maltese legal people and legal arrangements being used for money laundering and terrorism financing purposes – from partially compliant to largely compliant.