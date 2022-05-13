Malta Named Best In Europe For LGBTIQ+ Rights For Seventh Time

Malta has kept its place as the highest-ranked country for LGBT rights for seven consecutive years.

The index, published yearly by LGBT lobby group ILGA, placed Malta at the top of its list with an overall score of 92% across seven key areas.

The criteria of assessment include laws and policies concerning equality, family rights, legal gender recognition, freedom of expression and asylum rights.

Over the last decade, Malta has made significant progress for the LGBT community, including the introduction of civil unions, adoption and cohabitation rights for same-sex couples, inclusive education and some of the most advanced policies concerning gender expression in the world.

Still, there was some criticism. ILGA called for a financial injection in Malta’s GU-clinics, which remain severely under-resourced despite the growing number of STIs.

It also called for a timely revamp of Malta’s sexual health policy, which continues to remain in limbo after numerous delays to timelines to update the outdated document.

The blood donation ban on homosexual men should also be immediately repealed. Meanwhile, countries which carry a prison sentence for being LGBTIQ+ like Algeria, Morocco, Bangladesh, Egypt, Ghana and Senegal should not be considered safe for LGBTIQ+ asylum seekers.

Check out Equality From The Heart, a new ARC documentary made in collaboration with Lovin Malta, that explores the key incidents, essential individuals and unforgettable events that led to the modern community we know and love today.