Malta Officially Has A Pro-Choice Political Party Ready To Contest The Election

Malta has a new political party, Volt Malta, that is officially registered to contest the next election, and it’s also the first Maltese party to come out officially as pro-choice.

The Electoral Commission officially accepted and recognised Volt Malta’s application as a political party on 30th April, making it the 16th registered political party of Volt Europa – a European Party currently represented by 1 MEP in Germany, 3 MPs in Netherlands, and dozens of regionally elected representatives across Germany, Italy and Bulgaria.

“Volt aims to tackle a wide range of issues, such as corruption (by emphasising transparent governance, separation of power), the environment (emphasising a circular economy), sexual reproductive rights (pushing for decriminalisation of abortion, classifying all contraceptives as essential medicine, making it the first pro-choice party in Malta) and the subject of refugees and economic migrants (through European asylum systems and a humanitarian approach) among other issues,” it said in a statement.

The party pledges a pragmatic approach, and instead of viewing matters from a national perspective, it views them “from a European perspective with European solutions”.