Malta Officially Has A Pro-Choice Political Party Ready To Contest The Election
Malta has a new political party, Volt Malta, that is officially registered to contest the next election, and it’s also the first Maltese party to come out officially as pro-choice.
The Electoral Commission officially accepted and recognised Volt Malta’s application as a political party on 30th April, making it the 16th registered political party of Volt Europa – a European Party currently represented by 1 MEP in Germany, 3 MPs in Netherlands, and dozens of regionally elected representatives across Germany, Italy and Bulgaria.
“Volt aims to tackle a wide range of issues, such as corruption (by emphasising transparent governance, separation of power), the environment (emphasising a circular economy), sexual reproductive rights (pushing for decriminalisation of abortion, classifying all contraceptives as essential medicine, making it the first pro-choice party in Malta) and the subject of refugees and economic migrants (through European asylum systems and a humanitarian approach) among other issues,” it said in a statement.
The party pledges a pragmatic approach, and instead of viewing matters from a national perspective, it views them “from a European perspective with European solutions”.
The current Board is administered by the President Arnas Lasys, and Vice-President Alexia DeBono.
“Volt firmly believes that a growing number of today’s issues, such as Climate Change, tax evasion and avoidance, and an increasingly multipolar world, cannot be addressed by a single country in Europe alone, but by a stronger, more democratic European Union,” it said.
“The party invites all persons whose values align with Volt to apply to become members, which gives them membership of both Volt Malta and Volt Europa, forming part of a larger European community, and to be represented by the MEP, MPs and other elected members across Europe.”
Will you be voting for this party?