د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Malta Only Has 57 New Cases Of COVID-19 But Four Patients Died Overnight

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

There are only 57 new cases of COVID-19 in Malta, but four patients have died overnight after contracting the virus.

A total of 134 new recoveries have also been registered overnight.

That means Malta now has 2,464 active COVID-19 cases.

A total of 3,237 swab tests were also carried out yesterday.

Those who died included four men aged 84,65, 91 and 92.

As of yesterday, 33,477 doses of the vaccine were administered of which 6,457 were second doses.

Tag someone who needs to know this

READ NEXT: University Of Malta Produces As Many EU Bureaucrats As Oxford Does

When JP's not too busy working on polyrhythmic beats, you'll probably find him out and about walking his dog.

You may also love

View All

lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?