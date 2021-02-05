Malta Only Has 57 New Cases Of COVID-19 But Four Patients Died Overnight

There are only 57 new cases of COVID-19 in Malta, but four patients have died overnight after contracting the virus.

A total of 134 new recoveries have also been registered overnight.

That means Malta now has 2,464 active COVID-19 cases.

A total of 3,237 swab tests were also carried out yesterday.

Those who died included four men aged 84,65, 91 and 92.

As of yesterday, 33,477 doses of the vaccine were administered of which 6,457 were second doses.

