Malta Only Has Six New Cases Of COVID-19, The Lowest Figure Since July 2020

There are only six new cases of Covid-19 in Malta, the lowest number of single-day new cases since 27th July 2020.

An additional 11 people recovered from Covid-19, meaning that Malta now has a total of 247 active cases.

No Covid-19 related deaths were recorded over the past 24 hours.

A total of 372,620 vaccine doses have been administered of which 255,633 were the first dose.

The number of fully vaccinated people now stands at 118,209.

Tag someone who needs to know this