Malta Opens Travel To Countries Across The Globe For People With Maltese Vaccine Certificate With Serbia, Macedonia And Others Making The List
Malta has opened up travel to several countries all across the globe to people in possession of a vaccine certificate, including Serbia, Macedonia, and Libya.
Malta launched its vaccine certificate on 1st June – people can apply for the certificate two weeks after they have been fully vaccinated against the virus. The certificate will hopefully be accepted across the EU by 1st July, following an agreement with the European Parliament.
It should be noted that the certificate is only applicable to Maltese ports and travellers will still be subject to certain regulations when visiting those countries.
As of today, over 265,000 people in Malta are fully vaccinated against the virus.
The news of the inclusion of Serbia and Macedonia will be positive news to communities in Malta who have been urging the government to remove the countries from the red list.
The full list can be found below:
Belarus
Belize
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Bhutan
Fiji
Jamaica
Georgia
Faroe Islands
Kosovo
Kazakhstan
North Macedonia
Montenegro
Moldova
Vietnam
Egypt
Iran
Libya
Panama
Qatar
Cuba
Russia
Serbia
Taiwan
Albania
Armenia
Azerbaijan
Saudi Arabia
