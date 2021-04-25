Malta Plans To Allow Seated Weddings From 1st June With Capping On Guest Lists

Malta plans to allow wedding receptions to recommence on 1st June, but they must be seated and subjected to a number of strict COVID-19 restrictions.

According to the plans, announced by Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci today, attendance will be capped depending on the size of the venue.

The maximum attendance allowed will be 300 for outdoor receptions and 100 for indoor ones.

Just like was the case last year, weddings will have to be seated and offer a restaurant atmosphere, with a maximum of six households at one table.

This means dancing, buffets, and self-service will be forbidden, while musicians and bands will have to adhere to a number of COVID-19 protocols.

Masks must be worn at all times except while eating.

Questioned whether weddings will have to end by 5pm, just as the new rule which will apply for restaurants and snack bars on 10th May, Gauci said it’s too early to tell.

“The fact that restaurants will only open till 5pm means we’re relaxing the measures bit by bit… first we’ll allow them to open for lunch and then eventually we’ll continue relaxing measures if the situation improves.”

“The plan is for weddings to start again in June, not now. We’ll assess the situation and hopefully, it will be brighter.”

