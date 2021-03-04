Malta Plans To Electronically Tag Prisoners So They Can Serve Their Sentences From Home

Malta could soon start electronically tagging prisoners as a means of allowing them to serve their sentences under house arrest, rather than in prison.

Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri revealed yesterday that he intends to propose such a law in Parliament, saying it will only apply to prisoners serving short sentences and those who aren’t deemed to be a danger to society.

“They will wear a bracelet around their leg so they will be constantly tracked,” Camilleri said during a debate on L-Erbgħa Fost il-Ġimgħa. “Rather than sending someone to jail for a number of months, the courts will be allowed to make people serve their sentence at home with an electronic tag.”

Such a law will go some way towards solving the persistent overcrowding problems at Malta’s prison but is sure to trigger widespread debate about the criminal justice system.