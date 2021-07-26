Police Officers Union Demand Specialised Paceville Unit With Proper Training

The Police Officers Union has called for a specialised Paceville squad to be set up and provided with proper training. During a meeting with the corps’ administration, the union made it clear that policing in Paceville needs to be rethought since the present system is not delivering the desired results with public fights, vandalism, sexual assault and COVID-19 regulation breaches running rampant. “As a union, we believe that it is not fair for it to remain the way it is going,” they said, referring to the policing system in St. Julian’s.

At present, police that are stationed in different districts or are part of other specialised units are being ordered to report to St. Julian’s because the officers already stationed there don’t seem to be enough to handle the chaotic streets. “This is inefficient for many reasons including a lack of familiarity with this district and related subsidiary laws,” they said. The union also suggested that the squad receive a more adequate allowance along with specialised training.

This incentive should tackle the frequent aggression and sexual assault that occur due to the lack of training and number of police officers patrolling the area. In fact, a police spokesperson told Lovin Malta earlier this month that the units will help District Police in upkeeping enforcement due to the excessive amount of public fights and vandalism. Besides this, the area is crawling with sexual assault yet there hasn’t been a single person found guilty of this crime in the last five years. Annually, there are around 10 reports filed with the police but Lovin Malta has received nearly a thousand anonymous accounts of people being raped, groped and drugged while frequenting the popular party area. Paceville has also seen an influx of youths crowding in the area and breaking COVID-19 regulations, thus acting as potential factors contributing to the recent surge in cases. The comments on the Facebook post are all commending the efforts made by the union, explaining that it’s a good incentive that will encourage necessary change. What do you think about these suggestions?