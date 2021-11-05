Malta Police Union Directs Officers To Dye Hair, Polish Nails, Sport Beards And Ditch Police Cap
As of Monday 8th November, the Malta Police Union is directing its male members to sport a beard as long as it is well groomed, and all members to dye their hair in natural colours, use nail polish and not wear their police cap should they wish to do so.
The Union had requested to get rid of the rules saying non-uniformed members are obliged to shave, under the threat of disciplinary action for non-compliance.
It has now registered a trade dispute against the Police Commissioner, as he “failed to acknowledge and let alone give a reply to the union for its request dated 20th September and its subsequent reminder”.
The current act defines “uncleanliness” as “a member of the force on or off duty in a public place being unshaven, improperly dressed, dirty or untidy in his person, clothing or equipment.”
It states that all male members of the force are not permitted to sport a beard.
Just weeks ago, there were discussions about Maltese police officers being allowed to have tattoos. However, there was no mention of tattoos in this statement.
Do you think police officers should be more free in the way they present themselves?