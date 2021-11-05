Malta Police Union Directs Officers To Dye Hair, Polish Nails, Sport Beards And Ditch Police Cap

As of Monday 8th November, the Malta Police Union is directing its male members to sport a beard as long as it is well groomed, and all members to dye their hair in natural colours, use nail polish and not wear their police cap should they wish to do so.

The Union had requested to get rid of the rules saying non-uniformed members are obliged to shave, under the threat of disciplinary action for non-compliance.

It has now registered a trade dispute against the Police Commissioner, as he “failed to acknowledge and let alone give a reply to the union for its request dated 20th September and its subsequent reminder”.