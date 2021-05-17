WATCH: Malta’s President Reiterates That He Will Resign If Presented With Abortion Bill 

Malta’s President, George Vella, has reiterated that he will resign if he is asked to sign a bill concerning abortion.

Speaking to Net News, Vella said that he would never sign a bill that “authorised murder”, insisting that there was no middle ground on the issue.

“You either kill or you don’t – there are no ifs and buts,” he said.

Vella, who is staunchly anti-abortion, said that while he would not hold the executive from discussing a bill, he is still at liberty to resign if such a bill is presented.

In Malta, the President gives the final assent for a bill to become law – without the President’s signature, the bill would not be enforced.