Malta Public Transport Will Donate All Revenues From Bus Fares On 18th December To Community Chest Fund

Malta Public Transport will donate all revenues generated from bus fares on Saturday 18th December to the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation.

“This foundation is close to our employees’ hearts, and we believe in its mission to improve the health, quality of life and wellbeing of people in their time of need. Through this initiative we are not only expressing our solidarity with the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation but also giving the gift of hope to those that are in vulnerable situations,” a spokesperson told Lovin Malta.

The aim of the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation is in improving the quality of life and care of individuals and society in general. It helps all kinds of people across Malta, especially the most vulnerable.

People are encouraged to use the bus as much as possible on this day, helping raise funds to a worthy cause in the process.

Passenger fees will not be affected, and the regular fares will apply including Child &

Concession Tallinja Cards at €0.25c per trip; Adult, Student and Gozo Tallinja Cards

at €0.75c per trip; and cash tickets at €1.50 per trip.

