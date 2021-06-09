Malta Put On Notice: European Commission Threatens Legal Action Over Passports Scheme 

The European Commission has formally informed the Maltese government of its intention to take legal action against the island’s sale of citizenship to wealthy foreigners. In an announcement today, the Commission said it had decided to send Malta a letter of formal notice over the selling of EU citizenship, which it says breaches the spirit of the Treaties of the European Union. Namely, that nationality is the result of a genuine link between a country and its people. The Commission had already informed Malta about its intention to initiate infringement proceedings back in October 2020, giving Malta two months to submit a formal reply.

“While Cyprus and Malta remain responsible to decide who may become Cypriot and Maltese, the Court of Justice has made it clear on multiple occasions that rules on the acquisition of the nationality of a Member State must do so having due regard to EU law,” the Commission said today. The Commission acknowledged that a new programme was launched in September 2020, however it said that doubts remained over how genuine a link existed between Malta and those buying citizenship under the new scheme. Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders said the Commission expected concrete explanations before deciding on the way forward. Under Malta’s Individual Investor Programme, foreign investors are able to purchase citizenship without much need for them to set foot on Malta.