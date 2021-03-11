Malta Received Single AstraZeneca Batch Currently Under Investigation For Quality Defects

Malta was one of 17 countries to receive a batch of AstraZeneca vaccines currently under investigation for a quality defect.

Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg and Austria have suspended the batch while Denmark has completely halted all AstraZeneca vaccines after some patients developed blood clots following their jab.

The specific batch (ABV5300) consists of one million doses that had been delivered to 17 EU member states, including Malta. The remaining countries include Bulgaria, Cyprus, France, Iceland, Greece, the Netherlands, Poland, Spain and Sweden, none of which have suspended the delivery of the vaccine.

Despite initial concerns, the European Medicines Agency said there is no indication that the “vaccination has caused these conditions” while it conducts a full investigation into the matter.

Lovin Malta has reached out to the Health Ministry for a comment on the issue with indications that the matter has been passed onto the Medicines Authority.

The Danish Health Authority has halted the vaccine “after reports of severe cases of blood clots in people who have been vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine from AstraZeneca”.

Austria did the same last Monday when a 49-year-old woman died as a result of severe coagulation disorders, while a 35-year-old woman developed a pulmonary embolism, but is recovering.

In response to rising concerns, the EMA said it would be investigating the matter further.

“Although a quality defect is considered unlikely at this stage, the batch quality is being investigated,” it said.

Malta has ordered a total of one million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

What do you make of this? Let us know below