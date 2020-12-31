Malta Records 109 New COVID-19 Cases And 64 Recoveries Overnight

د . إAEDSRر . س

Malta recorded 109 new COVID-19 cases and 64 recoveries in the past 24 hours, bringing the country’s total number of active cases up to 1,434.

10 of the cases came from social gatherings with other positive cases.

Earlier today, Malta recorded three new COVID-19 deaths, bringing the country’s virus death toll up to 219.

2,858 swab tests were conducted in the past 24 hours. This means that 514,757 swab tests have been conducted in Malta since the country registered its first case of COVID-19.

Yesterday, Superintendent for Public Health Charmaine Gauci confirmed that there are three cases of the UK COVID-19 variant here in Malta. Gauci also stated that Malta’s bar ban will now last until 1st February.

