Malta Records 11 New COVID-19 Patients With Active Cases Up To 90

Malta has registered 11 new COVID-19 patients with the number of active cases now at 90.

No recoveries and no deaths were recorded.

As of yesterday, over 340,000 people had received either their second dose of a vaccine or the Johnson and Johson jab.

