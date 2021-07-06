Malta Records 11 New COVID-19 Patients With Active Cases Up To 90
Malta has registered 11 new COVID-19 patients with the number of active cases now at 90.
No recoveries and no deaths were recorded.
As of yesterday, over 340,000 people had received either their second dose of a vaccine or the Johnson and Johson jab.
OFFICIAL COVID-19 figures for 06•07•2021Chris Fearne | MaltaGov | Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Directorate
