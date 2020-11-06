د . إAEDSRر . س

Malta Records 129 New COVID-19 Patients With Active Cases Now At 1,988

Malta has recorded 129 new COVID-19 patients and 67 new recoveries over the last 24 hours, health authorities have confirmed.

This means that the number of active cases now stands at 1,988.

Testing remains high with 3,523 swab tests conducted yesterday.

Superintendent for Public Health Charmaine Gauci will give a breakdown of the figures during a press conference today.

 

 

 

OFFICIAL COVID-19 figures for 06•11•2020

Chris Fearne | MaltaGov | Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Directorate

Posted by saħħa on Friday, 6 November 2020

