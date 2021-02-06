د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Malta Records 134 New COVID-19 Patients, 195 Recoveries, And Two Deaths Over The Last 24 Hours

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

Malta has registered 134 new COVID-19 patients and 195 recoveries over the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry has announced.

Over the same period, two more patients died, two men aged 69 and 85. Total deaths are now at 279.

This means that active COVID-19 cases stand at 2,401.

Total vaccine doses have reached 35,676, while 7,594 people have received their second dose.

OFFICIAL COVID-19 figures for 06•02•2021Chris Fearne | MaltaGov | Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Directorate

Posted by saħħa on Saturday, February 6, 2021

Share with someone who needs to know the latest figures!

READ NEXT: PN Media Head Asked Yorgen Fenech To Help Solve Party’s Unpaid Salary Issues

Julian doesn’t like to talk about himself. But if he did, he would let you know that he’s into anything that has got to do with politics, the environment, social issues, and human interest stories.

You may also love

View All

lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?