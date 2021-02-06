Malta Records 134 New COVID-19 Patients, 195 Recoveries, And Two Deaths Over The Last 24 Hours

Malta has registered 134 new COVID-19 patients and 195 recoveries over the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry has announced.

Over the same period, two more patients died, two men aged 69 and 85. Total deaths are now at 279.

This means that active COVID-19 cases stand at 2,401.

Total vaccine doses have reached 35,676, while 7,594 people have received their second dose.