Malta Records 173 New COVID-19 Cases And 135 Recoveries Overnight

Malta recorded 173 new cases of COVID-19 and 135 recoveries in the past 24 hours.

This brings the country’s total number of active cases up to 2,133.

Yesterday, Malta registered two new COVID-19 deaths, bringing the islands’ virus death toll up to 102.

Earlier that day, Prime Minister Robert Abela was greeted by activists who have criticised the government over the handling of the latest COVID-19 wave.

3,380 swab tests were conducted during the past 24 hours. This means that 392,043 swab tests were carried out in Malta since the country saw its first COVID-19 case.