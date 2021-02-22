Malta Records 193 New COVID-19 Patients, 242 Recoveries, And One Death
Malta has recorded 183 new COVID-19 patients, 242 new recoveries, and one death over the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry has announced.
This means that active COVID-19 cases now stands at 2,471.
Till yesterday, 64,419 vaccine doses were administered. Over 20,530 people have received their second dose.
The person who died is a 96-year-old man. The number of total deaths in now 305.
