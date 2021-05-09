Malta Records 9 New Cases With More Than 60% Of People Taking The COVID-19 Vaccine

More than 60% of people in Malta have taken at least the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, new figures have revealed.

As of 8th May 2021, 257,781 people have taken their first dose, while more than 119,4327 are fully vaccinated.

In other news, Malta recorded nine new patients, 31 new recoveries, and zero deaths over the last 24 hours.

This means that active cases now stand at 225.

Malta has undergone an impressive inoculation campaign, ranking high in most global charts. This week, vaccines opened to anyone over 30 – several of whom have taken the single-jab Johnson and Johnson vaccine.