Malta Records Another COVID-19 Death But Active Cases Drop After 94 New Patients And 110 New Recoveries

There has been another COVID-19-related death in Malta, Health Authorities have announced. However, active cases have continued to drop after the country registered 94 new patients and 110 new recoveries over the last 24 hours.

This means that active cases now stands at 1606.

No details were given on the latest COVID-19-related fatality.

More details on today’s figures will be given in the Superintendent for Public Health Charmaine Gauci’s press conference.