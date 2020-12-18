د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Malta Records Another COVID-19 Death But Active Cases Drop After 94 New Patients And 110 New Recoveries

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

There has been another COVID-19-related death in Malta, Health Authorities have announced. However, active cases have continued to drop after the country registered 94 new patients and 110 new recoveries over the last 24 hours.

This means that active cases now stands at 1606.

No details were given on the latest COVID-19-related fatality.

More details on today’s figures will be given in the Superintendent for Public Health Charmaine Gauci’s press conference.

 

OFFICIAL COVID-19 figures for 18•12•2020

Chris Fearne | MaltaGov | Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Directorate

Posted by saħħa on Friday, 18 December 2020

What do you think of the latest figures? Comment below

READ NEXT: Malta To Have Its First Extensive Study On Drug Use After Research Project Gets Funding

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK