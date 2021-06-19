Malta Records No New COVID-19 Cases For Fourth Time This Week

Health authorities are expected to announce no new cases of COVID-19 today, making it the fourth time in one week that daily active cases have been zero.

Health Minister Chris Fearne announced the news on ONE radio this morning, ahead of the daily saħħa bulletin.

Fearne also stated that 80% of the adult population will receive at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by Sunday, putting Malta way above the stipulated herd immunity threshold of 70%.

Meanwhile, a total of 278,588 people have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Malta’s continued success in its vaccination campaign has also seen hospitalisation numbers decrease with no virus patients in hospital as of yesterday.

Moreover, health authorities are expected to start opening its vaccination programme to children aged 12 and up over the summer period, once exams are over.

Official data regarding today’s numbers will be published at 12:30pm.

