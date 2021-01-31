Malta Records Two Deaths, 182 New COVID-19 Patients And 185 Recoveries Over The Last 24 Hours
Malta has registered 182 new COVID-19 patients and 185 recoveries over the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry has announced.
Over the same period, two more patients died, a man, aged 78, and a 63-year-old woman. Total deaths are now at 267.
This means that active COVID-19 cases stand at 2,676.
Total vaccine doses have reached 26,847, while 3,456 people have received their second dose.
