د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Malta Records Two Deaths, 182 New COVID-19 Patients And 185 Recoveries Over The Last 24 Hours

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

Malta has registered 182 new COVID-19 patients and 185 recoveries over the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry has announced.

Over the same period, two more patients died, a man, aged 78, and a 63-year-old woman. Total deaths are now at 267.

This means that active COVID-19 cases stand at 2,676.

Total vaccine doses have reached 26,847, while 3,456 people have received their second dose.

 

OFFICIAL COVID-19 figures for 31•01•2021Chris Fearne | MaltaGov | Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Directorate

Posted by saħħa on Sunday, January 31, 2021

Share with someone who needs to know the latest figures!

READ NEXT: Prime Minister Pledges To Find Solution To ‘Decades Old Problem’ Of Malta’s Court Delays

Julian doesn’t like to talk about himself. But if he did, he would let you know that he’s into anything that has got to do with politics, the environment, social issues, and human interest stories.

You may also love

View All

lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?