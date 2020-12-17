د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Malta Records Two More COVID-19 Deaths But Active Cases Drop To 1,623

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

There have been two more COVID-19 related deaths, Malta’s Health Authorities have announced. Still, the number of active COVID-19 cases has dropped to 1,623.

In today’s announcement, authorities revealed that there were 60 new patients and 154 new recoveries registered over the last 24 hours.

The first, a 93-year old woman, first tested positive on 24th November and died yesterday at St Thomas Hospital. The second, an 83-year-old woman, was also confirmed positive on 24th November and died yesterday at the Good Samaritan Long Term Facility.

The death toll now stands at 182.

OFFICIAL COVID-19 figures for 17•12•2020

Chris Fearne | MaltaGov | Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Directorate

Posted by saħħa on Thursday, 17 December 2020

What do you think of the latest numbers? Comment below

READ NEXT: From Rome To Sliema! 2020's Fastest Growing Fashion Company Has Just Landed at the Point

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK