Malta Records Two More COVID-19 Deaths But Active Cases Drop To 1,623

There have been two more COVID-19 related deaths, Malta’s Health Authorities have announced. Still, the number of active COVID-19 cases has dropped to 1,623.

In today’s announcement, authorities revealed that there were 60 new patients and 154 new recoveries registered over the last 24 hours.

The first, a 93-year old woman, first tested positive on 24th November and died yesterday at St Thomas Hospital. The second, an 83-year-old woman, was also confirmed positive on 24th November and died yesterday at the Good Samaritan Long Term Facility.

The death toll now stands at 182.