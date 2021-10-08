Malta Registered 248 Power Cuts Between May And September This Year, Figures Show 

An average of two power cuts were registered each day during the hottest months of the year, figures tabled in Parliament reveal.

The information was provided by Energy Minister Miriam Dalli, in reply to a parliamentary question by Nationalist MP David Thake, who asked for a breakdown of power cuts registered between 1st May and 31st September.

According to the data provided by the minister, there were a total of 248 incidents of localised power cuts across Enemalta’s grid. She said that the majority of consumers had seen their power return within 15 minutes or within less than an hour for “many other consumers”.