Malta Registered 248 Power Cuts Between May And September This Year, Figures Show
An average of two power cuts were registered each day during the hottest months of the year, figures tabled in Parliament reveal.
The information was provided by Energy Minister Miriam Dalli, in reply to a parliamentary question by Nationalist MP David Thake, who asked for a breakdown of power cuts registered between 1st May and 31st September.
According to the data provided by the minister, there were a total of 248 incidents of localised power cuts across Enemalta’s grid. She said that the majority of consumers had seen their power return within 15 minutes or within less than an hour for “many other consumers”.
The minister noted that the majority of interruptions to Enemalta’s distribution network occurred as a result of heatwaves, which saw record demand for electricity coupled with conditions that in and of themselves create pressure on Enemalta’s infrastructure.
Three prolonged heat waves hit Malta this summer, with residents of some localities, like Marsaskala facing prolonged periods without electricity.
This included businesses that were left unable to operate as a result of constant power cuts.
