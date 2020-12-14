Malta Registers 101 New COVID-19 Cases And 150 Recoveries Overnight

د . إAEDSRر . س

Malta registered 101 new COVID-19 cases and 150 recoveries in the past 24 hours.

This brings the country’s total number of active cases down to 1,761.

Earlier today, Malta’s health authorities announced the passing of five COVID-19 patients, bringing the country’s virus death toll up to 174.

Health authorities conducted 2,978 swab tests in the past 24 hours. This means that 467,407 swab tests have been conducted in Malta since the country saw its first COVID-19 case.

