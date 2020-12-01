Malta Registers 102 New COVID-19 Cases And 83 Recoveries Overnight

102 new COVID-19 cases and 83 recoveries were recorded in Malta in the past 24 hours.

This brings the country’s total number of active cases up to 2,086.

Earlier today, Malta’s Health Ministry announced four new COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the country’s virus death toll up to 141.

2,768 swab tests were conducted in Malta in the past 24 hours. This means that 430,782 swab tests have been conducted in the country since Malta saw its first case of COVID-19.