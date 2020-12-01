د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Malta Registers 102 New COVID-19 Cases And 83 Recoveries Overnight

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

102 new COVID-19 cases and 83 recoveries were recorded in Malta in the past 24 hours.

This brings the country’s total number of active cases up to 2,086.

Earlier today, Malta’s Health Ministry announced four new COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the country’s virus death toll up to 141.

2,768 swab tests were conducted in Malta in the past 24 hours. This means that 430,782 swab tests have been conducted in the country since Malta saw its first case of COVID-19.

What do you make of these numbers?

READ NEXT: Maltese Doctors Are Forced To Find Legal Loopholes To Terminate Life-Threatening Pregnancies

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK