Malta Registers 102 New COVID-19 Patients And 103 Recoveries Over The Last 24 Hours

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Malta’s active COVID-19 cases have dipped slightly to 1,962 after recording 102 new patients and 103 new recoveries over the last 24 hours.

Malta did also register its 76th COVID-19 related death earlier today, a 91-year-old woman.

Testing remains high with 2,942 swab tests conducted yesterday.

OFFICIAL COVID-19 figures for 08•11•2020

Chris Fearne | MaltaGov | Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Directorate

Posted by saħħa on Sunday, 8 November 2020

