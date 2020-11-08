Malta Registers 102 New COVID-19 Patients And 103 Recoveries Over The Last 24 Hours
Malta’s active COVID-19 cases have dipped slightly to 1,962 after recording 102 new patients and 103 new recoveries over the last 24 hours.
Malta did also register its 76th COVID-19 related death earlier today, a 91-year-old woman.
Testing remains high with 2,942 swab tests conducted yesterday.
OFFICIAL COVID-19 figures for 08•11•2020
Chris Fearne | MaltaGov | Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Directorate
Posted by saħħa on Sunday, 8 November 2020
