د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Malta Registers 116 New COVID-19 Cases And 124 Recoveries Overnight

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Malta registered 116 new COVID-19 cases and 124 recoveries in the past 24 hours.

This brings the country’s total number of active cases down to 2,069.

Yesterday, Malta’s health authorities announced the deaths of five COVID-19 patients, making it the islands’ largest one-time announcement of virus victims. Two of the five virus victims passed away at the Good Samaritan Long Term Care Facility, a new home at St Paul’s Bay.

3,030 swab tests were conducted yesterday. This means that 413,011 swab tests have been conducted in Malta since the country saw its first COVID-19 case.

What do you make of these numbers?

READ NEXT: 'Justyne Caruana Left Silvio Valletta Soon After Reveal Of Yorgen Fenech Links': Abela Says Minister Had ‘No Involvement’

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK