Malta Registers 116 New COVID-19 Cases And 124 Recoveries Overnight

Malta registered 116 new COVID-19 cases and 124 recoveries in the past 24 hours.

This brings the country’s total number of active cases down to 2,069.

Yesterday, Malta’s health authorities announced the deaths of five COVID-19 patients, making it the islands’ largest one-time announcement of virus victims. Two of the five virus victims passed away at the Good Samaritan Long Term Care Facility, a new home at St Paul’s Bay.

3,030 swab tests were conducted yesterday. This means that 413,011 swab tests have been conducted in Malta since the country saw its first COVID-19 case.