Malta Registers 136 New COVID-19 Patients, One New Death In The Last 24 Hours

Malta has registered 136 new COVID-19 patients in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health’s official medical bulletin.

With 149 new recoveries, Malta’s active cases rose slightly to 2,681. 

There was also one new death since yesterday, meaning the total death toll is up to 265. The victim was an 85-year-old patient who passed away at Mater Dei Hospital.

Meanwhile, 2,969 people have received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccination. A total of 25,822 doses have been administered since Malta’s vaccination programme began.

 

Chris Fearne | MaltaGov | Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Directorate

