Malta Registers 138 New COVID-19 Patients, 109 Recoveries, And Three Deaths Over The Last 24 Hours

Malta has registered 138 new COVID-19 patients, 109 new recoveries, and three deaths over the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry has announced.

This means that active COVID-19 cases now stands at 2,370.

Three COVID-19 patients died: a 64-year-old male, a 72-year-old female, and a 60-year-old female.

Over 50,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered, with 15,601 people receiving their second dose.