WATCH: Malta Registers 164 New Cases And Two COVID-19 Related Deaths Overnight

There are 164 new cases of COVID-19 in Malta along with 165 recoveries, meaning total active cases have dipped below 2,400.

However, two patients passed away overnight after contracting COVID-19; an 84-year-old man and a 82-year-old woman.

Malta now has a total of 288 COVID-19 related deaths.

A total of 46, 3444 coronavirus vaccines have been administered with 13,820 people receiving a second dose.