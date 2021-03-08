Malta Registers 201 New COVID-19 Patients, 345 Recoveries, And Zero Deaths Over The Last 24 Hours

Malta has recorded 201 new COVID-19 patients, 345 recoveries, and no deaths over the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry has confirmed.

The number of new cases is lower than that registered in recent days and comes after 3,946 swab tests were carried out.

Active cases now stand at 3,172, a significant decline from the previous day.

Meanwhile, total vaccinations have edged up to 97,864, out of which 32,862 were second doses.