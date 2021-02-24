Malta Registers 226 New COVID-19 Patients, 220 New Recoveries, And Two Deaths Over The Last 24 Hours
Malta has registered 226 new COVID-19 patients, 220 new recoveries, and two deaths over the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry has revealed.
This means Malta’s active cases now stands at 2,504.
An 84-year-old man and a 97-year-old woman were the two patients who died.
Until yesterday, 68,779 COVID-19 vaccines were administered, 21,767 of which were second doses.
