Malta Registers 226 New COVID-19 Patients, 220 New Recoveries, And Two Deaths Over The Last 24 Hours

Malta has registered 226 new COVID-19 patients, 220 new recoveries, and two deaths over the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry has revealed.

This means Malta’s active cases now stands at 2,504.

An 84-year-old man and a 97-year-old woman were the two patients who died.

Until yesterday, 68,779 COVID-19 vaccines were administered, 21,767 of which were second doses.