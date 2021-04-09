Malta Registers 48 New COVID-19 Patients, 53 Recoveries, And No Deaths Over The last 24 Hours

Malta has registered 48 new COVID-19 patients and 53 recoveries over the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry has announced.

No deaths were recorded, keeping the death toll at 401.

This means that active COVID-19 cases now stand at 549.

Meanwhile, 65,205 people have received the second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. The number of single doses of a COVID-19 vaccine administered has now reached 232,335.