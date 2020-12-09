د . إAEDSRر . س

Malta Registers 79 COVID-19 Cases And 79 Recoveries Overnight

Malta registered 79 new COVID-19 cases and 79 recoveries in the past 24 hours.

Earlier today, Malta’s Health Ministry announced the passing of three COVID-19 patients, bringing the country’s death toll up to 160.

This means that the country’s total number of active cases is now 1,898.

2,909 swab tests were conducted in the past 24 hours. This means that a total of 453,271 swab tests have been carried out in Malta since the country saw its first COVID-19 case.

What do you make of these numbers?

