Malta Registers 84 New COVID-19 Cases And 118 Recoveries Overnight

Malta recorded 84 new COVID-19 cases and 118 recoveries in the past 24 hours, bringing the country’s total number of active cases down to 1,447.

Earlier today, Malta’s health Ministry announced the passing of four COVID-19 patients, bringing the country’s virus death toll up to 210.

2,249 swab tests were conducted in Malta in the past 24 hours. This means that 503,660 swab tests have been conducted in Malta since the country recorded its first case of COVID-19.

This morning, Infectious Disease Unit nurse Rachel Grech became the first person in Malta to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

