Malta Registers 93 New COVID-19 Patients And 97 New Recoveries Over The Last 24 Hours

Malta’s active COVID-19 cases have slightly dipped after 93 new patients and 97 new recovers were registered over the last 24 hours.

Testing remains high with a seemingly record-breaking 3,941 tests conducted over the last 24 hours. Around 485,650 tests have been conducted so far.

Today’s cases are still being investigated. However, more details have been provided on yesterday’s numbers. Most cases are related to family clusters.

There have been a total of 11,714 cases since the pandemic first hit Malta.

The number of fatalities stands at 190 after three more COVID-19 related deaths were announced this morning.

