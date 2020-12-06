د . إAEDSRر . س

Malta Registers 97 New COVID-19 Cases and 107 Recoveries Overnight

Malta registered 97 new COVID-19 cases and 107 recoveries in the past 24 hours.

This brings the country’s total number of active cases down to 1,973.

Prime Minister Robert Abela said that Malta will be announcing its COVID-19 vaccination plan tomorrow – days after Health Minister Chris Fearne confirmed that Pfizer/BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine is expected to get distributed in Malta by the first week of January 2021.

Yesterday, Malta saw its active cases drop below the 2,000 mark for the first time since 9th November.

The country’s COVID-19 death toll currently stands at 151.

2,907 swab tests were conducted in Malta in the past 24 hours. This means that 445,394 swab tests have been conducted in Malta since the country registered its first case of COVID-19.

What do you make of these numbers?

