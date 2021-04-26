Malta Registers Drop In Severe Material Deprivation But 16% Can’t Afford Unexpected Expense 

The number of people living in a state of severe material deprivation experienced a slight decline between 2019 and 2020, but 82,169 people remained unable to afford unexpected financial expenses amounting to €740 or more. The statistics emerge from the European Statistics on Income and Living Conditions – an annual survey carried out across the EU. According to the survey, the number of people living under conditions of material deprivation increased from 40,371 in 2019 to 43,733 in 2020. The number of people found to be experiencing severe material deprivation fell from 17,506 to 16,636 during the same period.

For the purpose of the survey, material deprivation is defined as living in a household unable to afford three of nine “deprivation items”. Deprivation items include a colour TV, a phone, a car, a washing machine, a warm house in the winter, a meat-based meal every two days, a one week holiday away from home, enough money to face an unexpected financial expense and missing mortgage, rent or utility bill payments. Severe material deprivation is defined as being unable to afford four of these items. Of those who were found to be living in such conditions, 4% were elderly individuals, aged 65 or over, 3% were adults aged between 18-64, while 3.9% were children aged 17 or under. Comparing the results to those registered in 2019, it is worth noting that the rate of people living in deprived conditions grew faster than the rate at which the population grew in the vast majority of categories.